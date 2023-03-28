KAMPALA —The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has described King Ceasor University Chancellor and Vietnam’s Consul, H.E King Ceasor Mulenga T.G, as a gift to Uganda—commending his humanitarian works including serving humanity and the vulnerable population.

Officiating at the 3rd Graduation of King Ceasor University (KCU), a private cosmopolitan university in Uganda, Tayebwa also assured the university of government support.

“King Ceasor, you’re a gift to this country and to the world. There are many people who mistake such an investment to be a business. This university isn’t for King Ceasor and family, it is for Ugandans because, if it was an investment, this wouldn’t be a right investment to make if you want to make profit,” Deputy Speaker said in a brief speech.

He added: “But if you want to serve humanity, this is the best investment you can make. King Ceasor Mulenga is my close friend and I know how much he invests here. I want to assure you that if it was me, I would have given up a long time ago because I don’t like loss making ventures but for King Ceasor, even if it means him spending a night without supper, but ensure that he serves and educates our young people especially those from vulnerable families, he will do it. May God continue giving you this heart and we are assuring you of government support.”

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja congratulated graduates upon presenting themselves to the human resource sector after passing through the hands of highly experienced and qualified academic professionals with a high record of excellence.

“As you release these men and women into the job market, I’m happy to inform you, that the NRM government continues to walk the talk, by enhancing pay and improving working conditions for professionals in the field of science, technology, engineering and Mathematics,” the Prime Minister said.

“You’re aware that we enhanced pay for our scientists and these people here are going to join that same field. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t consider our arts people relevant, but because these sectors are crucial to the realization of the middle income status and our economic transformation into one that is driven by knowledge and industry, ” she added.

Nabbanja thanked parents for raising and educating their children regardless of other economic challenges and hardships.

She implored the stakeholders to embrace the latest new technologies in the market to facilitate development.

On his part, King Ceasor Mulenga T.G, said KCU is a widely admired institution of higher learning especially in health sciences and that it has recruited top minds across Africa and students from over 40 nationalities as part of revolution that will change education dynamics on the continent and beyond.

He said the university has increased student access, teaching and research and is now evaluating academic structures, resources and operations to streamline and strengthen its systems.

“The university recently won the national medical quiz in February this year—coming first. Our students are also participating in many activities both here and abroad,” he said, adding that the university community is integrated and focused to address challenges globally.

The university is embarking on teaching through virtual learning, scholarly excellence in both teaching and research.

He also said the university will continue to expand access to education through scholarships to vulnerable communities such as the orphans and disadvantaged students.

“KCU in future shall have a smashing impact in society on every world government, private business, every dollar in economy, hospital, space exploration and other key sectors. We are full throttle committed to Technology and developing tools that will help the KCU digital communities to exploit opportunities in tele-health, Fintechs, big data, gene editing among others”.

He urged graduands to interest themselves in emerging technologies such as quantum technologies.

The Chairman Governing Council, Dr. Chris Baryomusi and the Minister for Information Communication’s Technology and National Guidance congratulated graduands for endeavouring to achieve academic success.

He said that the university is focused on creating research and they have graduated 200 students in Medicine, Science and Technology fields including international students from East African countries regardless of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university has diverse faculties with people from various nationalities since 2011 with schools of nursing, artificial intelligence, aformatics, and agriculture.

He commended the Vice Chancellor, for the tremendous effort of producing academic giants and future and citizenry leaders.

“They’re committed to working with other institutions in terms of partnerships and academic cooperations to increase research and generation of new knowledge in the industrial revolution.”

He challenged graduates to continue to other levels of interest to fit in the contemporary world.

Mr. Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of international Affairs recognized members of the diplomatic Corps including the Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the auspicious 3rd Graduation ceremony.

He congratulated students upon completion of their respective studies and they’re going to be resourceful to the global village.

He said that King Ceasor University has won many awards in the areas of research and serving in different countries.

He called upon stakeholders to support the university in realizing its growth and innovation through systematic ideas.

The 3rd Graduation attracted members of the diplomatic Corps, Ministers, Members of Parliament, academicians, and religious and opinion leaders. The ceremony was graced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa Among other guests were Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Abdollah Abbasi, the Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran who represented the Iranian Ambassador to Uganda.

