The Executive Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has stated that the agency will support Uganda’s effort to digitize.

In a visit at the National ICT Innovation Hub, Dr. Junichi Yamada, announced that JICA would in the month of April 2023 start an ICT Industry Promotion program that would mark the entry of JICA into ICT sector in Uganda.

Dr. Yamada said, ‘we have focused largely on road and bridges infrastructure in Uganda. The Source of the Nile Bridge in Jinja and the almost complete phase one of the Kampala Flyover project are testimony to our commitment to Uganda’s development. We are extending the same commitment to the ICT sector’

The soon to commence ICT project includes human resource development as well as strengthening enterprises competitiveness in the ICT sector. One of the important considerations under the project is to promote offshoring business between Japan and Uganda. Another component of the program is the introduction of ICT human resources to the Japanese human resource market (that is, ICT companies).

This will make it possible to address both Uganda’s youth unemployment problem and Japan’s lack of ICT human resources, and in turn, contribute to raising the level of ICT expertise & competitiveness of Ugandan skills.

In her opening remarks at the engagement, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, said, ‘We are extremely excited that we are going to partner with a titan in technology, Japan. As a Ministry, we are unwavering in our commitment to create jobs for our youth through ICT & Business Processing Outsourcing.’

‘Japan has a legacy of technology application excellence, Uganda can only grow from strength to strength with this partnership,’ Dr. Zawedde concluded.

As he made his presentation, Peter Kahiigi, Chief Technology Officer at Centenary Technology Services, shared that the entry of JICA is a welcome development within the ICT sector. ‘We have always studied about the efficiency culture in Japan. Today’s announcement from JICA is the start of what we are confident will be an all-in commitment to building a learning & excellence ICT culture for our young people.’

‘Centenary Technology Services is committed to future-proofing this national aspiration of ICT Industry Promotion by ensuring that transformational programs such as the Digital Farmers’ Hub are excellently executed,’ Kahiigi added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related