GOMBA – Police in Gomba is investigating circumstances under which a sino truck registration number UBL 790J rammed into a school leaving four students dead and others severely injured.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 3:30PM, according to ASP Faridah Nampiima, PRO traffic police.

“It’s alleged that the sino truck driver lost control and rammed into Kasaka Senior Secondary school fence, proceeded through to the school computer Lab that was occupied by students, killing three students on spot and injuring other eighteen (18).”

“The deceased students have been identified as Evelyn Namagembe a student of form five, Mawanda Bosco of S2, and Asege Hilda of form four,” she added.

Nampiima noted that the truck driver a one Wanume Abudala a 26 year old was arrested.

