KAMPALA – The Electoral Commission has officially handed over its former headquarters located on Plot 55, Jinja Road, Kampala to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

This is after relocation to l Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala – formerly Head Office of the National Housing and Construction Company Ltd.

“….. the Electoral Commission officially hands over the former EC Headquarters located on Plot 55, Jinja Road, Kampala to Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) who are now the new owners of this property,” said Justice Byabakama Simon Mugenyi, Chairperson, Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

The said plot was formerly the main office of the Government Central Purchasing Corporation (GCPC) until 1996 when it became the home of the Interim Electoral Commission (IEC). This was after the successful conduct of the 1996 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections. The IEC was formerly located at Ruth Towers on Plot 15A, Clement Hill Road, Nakasero.

Accordingly, the IEC and the successor – Electoral Commission, commenced with plans to convert the structures into modern offices, and plans were made to build a permanent structure.

Byabakama says that, however, these plans were not achieved because the Ministry of Works and Transport advised that the land would be affected by the development of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP).

“I wish to appreciate the leadership and staff of the Commission who have shown resilience over the past 27 years and managed to serve and successfully deliver five general elections (2001; 2006; 2011; 2016; 2021) and two referenda (2000 and 2005) as well as several Parliamentary and Local Government Councils by-elections during this period, using these improvised premises as the head office.”

“This relocation phase has now been completed and the Commission is settled in and offering services to the general public,” he added, noting that the Commission and other relevant Government agencies are progressing with the plans to develop designs for the permanent home for the institution.

UNRA is set to demolish the facilities on the land to pave way for the ongoing development of the Kampala Flyover Construction and Road Upgrading Project (KFCRUP).

