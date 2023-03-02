The Member of Parliament for Mbarara City North, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has clarified that rumours about his arrest are dillusional and meant to taint his image.

In a WhatsApp chat with our reporter, the business mogul says it is strange that the misinformation is circulating at a time he is organising a mega fundraising campaign for the construction of Uganda Martyrs Parish Church in Mbarara.

The launch of the fundraising ceremony is due for Saturday 4th March and will be graced by Speaker of Parliament Anita Among as the chief guest.

Earlier today various news website published a story indicating that Rukaari was sent to Luzira on Wednesday.

However, documents published by the same website indicate that an arrest warrant was issued and supposed to have expired by December 2022.

Asked whether the arrest warrant was authentic, Rukaari said he could not comment on a matter before court.

“I am ok, and our fundraising is still on. Our enemies shall scatter,” Rukaari wrote in a chat with this website.

He stated that he would come out to speak on the matter at an appropriate time.

Our efforts to reach out to Mr Gerald Kalungi, the said money lender were futile.

Mr Kalungi’s social media posts indicate he is in South Africa attending the South Africa-Uganda Trade, Tourism Expo.

