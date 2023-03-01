The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) will release the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results on Friday, March 03, 2023, State Minister for Higher Education Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo has said.

As was the case on 2022 PLE and 2022 UCE, the 2022 UACE results will be released by Education Minister Janet Museveni who is the political head of the ministry.

There will be a briefing on the performance of students today, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in the presence of Mrs. Museveni and education ministry top officials.

The briefing, a precursor to the release of the results, is scheduled to take place at State House, Kampala.

The briefing will be done by Dan Odongo, the UNEB’s executive secretary, and the board’s chairperson, Prof. Mary Okwakol.

After the briefing, an announcement of the official communication and other related modalities will be done by UNEB.

This will be the third and last set of the national exams to be released after PLE and UCE results that were released early last month.

A total of 97,890 students registered to sit for the exams compared to 98,392 who sat for the same examinations in 2020.

UNEB Spokesperson Jennifer Kalule Musamba said a total of 17,319 candidates are sponsored by the government under the Universal Post O’level education programme.

The examinations were conducted under the theme: Integrity and Security in the Management of Examinations: The Health and Safety of Learners is a Joint Responsibility.

