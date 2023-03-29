CiplaQuality Chemicals Industries Limited (CiplaQCIL) has emerged victorious in the highly coveted Prudential Best HR Practices Awards which was held on Friday 24th 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel bagging both the Quality and Innovation award and the Learning and Development award.

The award seeks to recognise companies that have implemented people policies, systems, and processes that create and sustain productivity along with industrial peace and harmony. The survey, which was conducted in 2022, attracted the participation of over 3800 employees from various industries in Uganda across 14 thematic areas on the best HR practices critical for influencing positive employment practices in Uganda.

The Best in Practices in Quality and Innovation award is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing high-quality products and services to its consumers. The award recognizes CiplaQCIL’s innovative approach to quality management and its ability to continuously improve its processes.

The Best in Practices in Learning and Development award demonstrates CiplaQCIL’s commitment to investing in its employees and creating a culture of continuous learning and development. The award recognizes the company’s efforts in providing its employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their careers.

“At CiplaQCIL, we are focused on caring for life and caring for people. This award shows that consumers and employees value our efforts to foster growth, innovation and success.

We know that through learning and development, a company and individuals will grow together. Our dedication to caring for people all over Africa pushes us to keep providing high-quality, affordable medicines and this is what we shall continue to do,” said Ajay Kumar, CEO CiplaQCIL.

Last year, CiplaQCIL was also recognized for its best employment practices in Uganda through the Prudential Best HR Practices Awards.

