Justice Kenneth Kakuru of Court of Appeal/ Constitutional Court has died

He died from Agha Khan Hospital, in the Kenyan Capital on Tuesday morning.

He was 65.

Justice Kakuru was a son to Reverend Eliakim Kamujanduzi, a renowned elder and senior educationist who denied the Omugabe of Ankole His Highness Charles Rutahaba Gatsyonga, Holy Communion at Ruharo Parish saying he (the Omugabe) was polygamous.

Kakuru was born in Uganda in 1958.

Kakuru attended local schools for primary and secondary education.

He studied law at Makerere University and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

Later he graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree.

He obtained a diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, in Kampala.

He also held a Master of Arts degree in Education Policy Planning and Development, from Kyambogo University.

He was appointed a justice of the Court of Appeal in 2013.

Kenneth Kakuru married the late Winnie Ikiriza Kakuru on September 12, 1987 and together they had three children, Sama, Tracy and Rose. Ikiriza died in 2009

On January 14, 2012, he married Charity Nankunda Kakuru.

Prior to joining the bench, in 1987 Justice Kakuru, who specialized in public interest litigation, together with other senior lawyers established a law firm, Kakuru & Company Advocates, based in Kampala.

He founded and by the time of his death, Kakuru was a non-executive director of Greenwatch Uganda, an environmental advocacy whose mission is to promote public participation in protection and managing of the environment.

Kakuru was associate professor at the Uganda Pentecostal University and an external examiner at the Law Development Centre in Kampala.

Justice Kakuru was a member of the Uganda Law Society, the East African Law Society, and the Environmental Law Alliance Worldwide among other Law bodies.

