KAMPALA – Police have commended the bomb squad and crisis intervention teams for their prudent response to a bomb-like scary along the Entebbe Express highway.

The highly-used highway was on Wednesday morning sealed off after unknown people dropped a suspicious object.

“This is to inform all road users who are using Entebbe Express Highway that there’s an investigation going by the Police Bomb Squad along the Expressway. You are therefore requested to use the Old Entebbe Road to the City and to Entebbe for the time being until the investigations are done and normal traffic flow will be restored,” said Kauma Nsereko, Commander KMP Traffic.

We would like to applaud our bomb squad and crisis intervention teams for their prudent response to a bomb scare along the Entebbe Express highway. The suspicious object was removed and the highway reopened. We thank the public for their level of cooperation and vigilance. pic.twitter.com/FKJURZRqlI — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) March 8, 2023

“The suspicious object was removed and the highway reopened. We thank the public for their level of cooperation and vigilance. Enjoy your day,” Police noted after removing the object.

Luke Owoyesigire, the deputy spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan police thanked the public for their vigilance.

