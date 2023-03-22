ADJUMANI/KAMPALA – In bid to accelerate digital learning in Uganda Airtel and the United Nations Children’s Fund – UNICEF have launched a five-year partnership in Uganda by connecting 100 primary and secondary government schools in marginalized communities to learning platforms.

The partnership is meant to benefit about 200,000 learners in and out of school in selected districts across the country.

The launch in Uganda is part of the Airtel Africa and UNICEF pan-Africanpartnership that will benefit learners in the countries of Chad, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

The program is targeting 200,000 in and out of school learners and that the out of school beneficiaries will benefit from the partnership through community youth centres in districts where UNICEF is implementing interventions for the most marginalized children.

The partnership aims to champion digital education advocacy to reform policies and frameworks through data insights and the promotion of tools and platforms, increase access to educational content through access without the need for data (zero-rating) learning platforms, including Learning Passport and investing in school connectivity to fast-track young people’s access to educational resources and opportunities where Airtel Uganda will provide free of charge access to the internet for schools that have been identified.

The partnership will see the roll-out of digital learning by connectingschools to the internet and ensure free access to learning platforms in Uganda and other Airtel Africa Operating Countries.

The Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali through the Chief Commercial Officer at Airtel Uganda, Mr Amit Kapur said “UNICEF has been a principal advocate in the well-being of children and young people, through championing initiatives that call for access to quality education, good health, among other elements that support their upbringing.”

“As Airtel Uganda, we collaborate with other stakeholders who participate in humanitarian activities like what UNICEF is doing, and today, we are pleased to announce that together with UNICEF we aim to scale-up digital learning for children across Uganda,” he added at the launch event in Adjumani 21 March.

The Technology for Development Manager [UNICEF], Mr Patrick Mutumbo said UNICEF’s partnership with Airtel Africa to expand access to digital learning is an equalizer insupporting the needs of every child in Uganda.

He revealed that the existing digital divide denies the most marginalized children equal access to education and leaves children, particularly girls from the poorest households and rural communities further behind,with little opportunity to catch up with peers in urban settings in Uganda.

He added that through this collaboration, Airtel Uganda and UNICEF are committed to leveraging technology to promote inclusive and equitable learning opportunities in underserved areas helping to build a brighter and more promising future for young people.

He explained that as a key service provider in the telecommunications space, Airtel Uganda has built a 100% 4G network that covers the whole country, and through teaming up with partners like UNICEF, the 5-year partnership which is part of Airtel’s long-term commitment to building Uganda’s next important human resources will be achieved.

The partnership among other things also seeks to champion digital education advocacy to reform policies and frameworks through data insights and the promotion of tools and platforms.

“Beyond digital learning, the Airtel Cares program supports transformative initiatives in health, agriculture, and education to reduce the burden of inequality in Uganda. Initiatives in maternal health, supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS, Sickle Cells and Fistula are some of the other interventions” Mr Mutumbo said.

“The launch of this initiative is a highlight of UNICEF’s commitment to every child’s education,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading