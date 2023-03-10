KAMPALA —Mbarara City North Member of Parliament, Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari has petitioned the State House Anti Corruption Unit (SH-ACU) —challenging his recent ‘abduction’ and incarceration to Luzira Prison.

He has since requested an investigation into the abuse of court process, and connivance by individual police officers and a court registrar.

In a letter dated March 10, also copied to the Principal Judge, Courts of Judicature and Chairman Judicial Service Commission MP Rukaari filed a complaint against various government officials— police chief ASP Karim Mukiiibi and Court Bailiff Moses Kirunda.

Others include Assistant Registrars of the Commercial Court, Her worship Mastula Mulondo and Her Worship Juliet Nakitende.

“This is to register my complaint against various Government officials that include ASP Mukiibi Karim & another, Court Bailiff& Auctioneer Moses Kirunda and

Assistant Registrars of the Commercial Court, Her worship Mastula Mulondo and Her Worship Juliet Nakitende, ” MP Rukaari wrote in protest letter to Gen Henry Isoke who heads the powerful anti graft unit in the State House.

“As a Member of Parliament, I am a keen believer in the rule of law and transparency in the Administration of Justice, but the demeaning events that happened on 01 March, 2023 following my arrest and incarceration to Luzira Prison, leaves a lot to be desired and deserve to be addressed as we forge our way for the future, ” he explained.

On March 1, 2023, Rukaari was arrested at around 4:30 pm between Bhatia Chambers and Jubilee Insurance Centre building along parliamentary Avenue over failure to pay a debt.

In a letter to Gen Isoke, Rukaari whose arrest was condemned by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Nobert Mao, said the assignment of ASP Mukilbi Karim & another from the police anti-riot Unit, in a recovery process of civil debt was high handed,

questionable and uncalled for.

He also wants Gen Isoke to probe whether the involvement of Kirunda Moses of M/S Spear Link Auctioneers in extraction, execution/ arrest without a valid court Bailiff’s licence for the year 2023 on court record, was not irregular and an abuse of court process.

The MP also protested what he described as the irregular allocation and or involvement of the execution file to the Assistant Registrar Mastula Mulondo instead of Assistant registrar Juliet Hatanga, the official registrar attached to the presiding judge, Justice Steven Mubiru.

He also asked Gen Isoke to investigate Her Worship Juliet Nakitende for issuing a second warrant of arrest dated 15th February, 2023, following the expiry of the 13 one on the 20th December, 2022, without a return to court.

“I have endeavoured to address my grievances to other State Actors and Agencies specifically, the Judicial Service Commission, to which I am copying you in for comprehension and ease of reference to the subject,” also sending a copy to the Permanent Secretary, Judiciary and the Inspector General of Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related