KAMPALA – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has released the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

Dan Odongo, Executive Director UNEB says the candidature of the UCE exams increased by 16,063 (4.8%) from 333,396 in 2020 to 349,459, in 2022.

Accordingly, the number of male candidates registered is 175,768 (50.3%) and that of females is 173,691 (49.7%). Odongo says that 2,077 more males than females were registered for the UCE examination.

“A total of 721 Special Needs Education (SNE) candidates (389 males,

332 females) registered for the 2022 UCE examination compared to 519 in 2020.”

He also noted that there is an improvement in performance in the large entry subjects except in Christian Religious Education, Biology and Commerce.

however, over 40% of the candidates have not passed the two subjects of Physics and Chemistry.

On the other hand, the Board examined Chinese Language for the first time in 2022.

“A total of 134 candidates sat and 124 (92.5%) of them passed,” said Odongo.

More coming….

