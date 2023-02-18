KAMPALA — A minor fire incident on Friday afternoon broke out at the entrance of one of the staff exit points at the Commonwealth Speke Resort in Munyonyo, but management says the incident has not disrupted operations.

The fire broke out on Friday afternoon at around 3:00pm at the staff entrance and exit and was caused by the contractor who is carrying out a building extension, management said.

“No one is injured, and the incident is minor and does not effect the daily operations of the Resort,” a top manager said on Saturday.

Police’s Fire Brigade however, rushed to the scene and managed to put out the flames.

