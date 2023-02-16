KAMPALA – Buganda Kingdom has termed it a “contradiction and shame” for the Ugandan government to be commemorating Archbishop Janan Luwum Day “when state security operatives torture Ugandans in this manner, today.”

Archbishop Janani Luwum Day is a public holiday in Uganda, celebrated every February 16. The holiday is dedicated to the life and service of Janani Luwum, the former archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda, who is typically regarded as having been murdered on the orders of the then-President Idi Amin.

Posting a disturbing photograph of National Unity Platform’s Eric Mwesigwa who was allegedly tortured by security operatives, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kingdom’s Premier challenged the central government to respect human rights and democracy to enable Ugandans enjoy their God and constitutional-given rights.

“It’s a contradiction and shame that we commemorate the murder of Archbishop Janan Luwum by Idi Amin when state security operatives torture Ugandans in this manner, today. Respect for human rights is the foundation for democracy and progress,” said Owek. Mayiga.

Very graphic images of Mwesigwa were released recently by NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine, in which Mwesigwa’s body was maimed.

— Charles Peter Mayiga (@cpmayiga) February 16, 2023

Mwesigwa says they burnt him with some hot metals on the chest, used metallic pieces to tear his skin, kicked him several times in the chest and stomach, and did other unthinkable things to him, which according to Bobi has been the fate of hundreds of our supporters who are regularly abducted.

Speaking out on the ‘despicable” acts, Bobi Wine accused the government of “abducting and torturing” Mwesigwa.

“They abducted him and tortured him asking what Bobi Wine and NUP are planning to do to “overthrow the government. What a group of cold-hearted criminals!” he said.

