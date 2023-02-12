KAMPALA – Victoria University Director and Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia and Dr. Dr Lawrence Muganga respectively have promised Ugandans, East Africans and the International community at large to keep the head rolling for the best in order to keep producing quality graduates who are not only ready to be absorbed into the job market but also job creation capable.

The Kampala-centered university was on Saturday evening celebrating the acquisition of a charter which is the highest license from the regulator of institutions of higher learning.

The Victoria University Charter which was signed by President Yoweri Museveni on July 31, 2022 was presented to the university by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) in August 2022.

Victoria University becomes the 11th private chartered university in Uganda.

Speaking at the event held at the university, Dr Muganga noted that they do not look at themselves as just an African University but a worldwide University with currently a student community of people emerging from 51 countries.

“So we want to be a university that of course serves Ugandan, Sub-Saharan African, South Africans, but most importantly, serves the entire world.”

Mr. VC says they are not relaxing after achieving the charter “until we achieve the highest standard you would ever need in an internationally recognized university.”

He attributed the charter acquisition to trusted standards and an education system that fits today’s evolution.

“That means that if we take our education elsewhere around the country like we have done in Africa, in the rest of the world, we occupy a space where we offer value that every person who comes to Victoria University experiences something that changes their lives,” said Dr. Muganga.

Mr. VC also broke the news that the Law Council has approved their law program and now the university can teach the course up to the Masters level.

“Now whatever is remaining is just the National Council for Higher Education to come and see the facilities we have and we are not short of those.”

Mr. Rajiv urged the management to never compromise the school integrity and make sure to uphold the standards and quality.

“So to the quality assurance people, please, we should never at Victoria University compromise our integrity for examinations. We should never compromise our integrity when it comes to how we do our work and the order of the day and most of all, we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, not just a domestic standard, but competing with global institutions around the world.”

“And one thing I’ve emphasized to the Vice Chancellor, please make sure students who graduate from here are not just full of knowledge full of ideas, but they systematically know how to transpire the value onto the market,” he added.

He also tasked his team to focus on the quality of graduates they produce, noting that only that would build a network of alumni and former teachers all around the world.

He re-echoed their intention of producing people who are going to create a job market, not just people who are going to go into the job market.

Mr. Rajiv revealed that they are looking forward to seeing Victoria University in every major city in Uganda. Eventually but also want to be the number one downtown habit City campus university.

He also urged the graduates to utilize the acquired knowledge to access international markets through platforms available today.

“We don’t need to be in England to be giving a service to England. We don’t need to be in America to be giving services to America. We can be sitting here in Uganda, and giving services around the world.”

