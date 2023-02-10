MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great pay TV entertainment has today celebrated the 2nd anniversary of one of its Homegrown Flagship Local Content channel, Pearl Magic Prime (PMP).

Through its award-winning storytelling, Pearl Magic Prime has introduced the world to Ugandan stories, talent and storylines that have captured the hearts of many to establish itself as Uganda’s most loved storyteller, boasting of over 15 Local and International awards and over 70,000 hours of content in the Library tailored for its audiences.

Speaking during the celebration, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda, spoke into how the Pay TV operator has reinforced its commitment of delivering more local content as part of its broader strategy as well as the positive public reception of the channel.

“Since the launch of the channel, we have brought to our views over twenty-five (25) licensed and commissioned shows. While in the last 10 months alone, we have boosted our local content offering to the public, introducing up to eight (8) new shows to PMP that have been a darling and eye magnet for our DStv and GOtv subscribers. These include: The Kojja, Salvador Show, Gamyuse, Zizzu, Urban Life, Juniors Drama Club, KanSeeMe and Take Me Back” Jamugisa said.

To ring in the Anniversary for the channel launched in February 2021, MultiChoice Uganda will celebrate this fete with 4 Weeks of Magic to continue to amplify the growth of the film industry as well as showcase the journey of positive impact on both the industry and the Ugandan Economy in just 2 years.

Lois Kwikiriza, Head of Marketing, MultiChoice Uganda highlighted the strides the channel has taken since its inception in 2021. “Over the last 2 years, MultiChoice Uganda has consistently been the first to tread new ground, changing and amplifying the landscape of Ugandan TV and film”.

For next few weeks, Pearl Magic Prime will share sneak peeks into our stars —including first look at its new YouTube show, Home of Our Stars hosted by renowned TV and Radio Presenter Flavia Tumusiime that encompasses the cast, their stories and more—from upcoming and already airing PMP Shows ahead of its debut on February 15. The 4 Weeks of Magic will also feature a Social Media and Personal branding masterclass, and workshops on Anti-Piracy workshop and content acquisition.



“As we roll into 2023, our promise to continue telling the Ugandan story remains relentless. Come April, 3 new original shows Damalie, POPI and another blockbuster series titled Ssuubi from the Producers of popular series Prestige will be coming to Pearl Magic Prime.” Kwikiriza added.

“We extend our appreciation to our viewers who have expressed great love for the shows, the producers, cast and production teams, and to our staff and teams across the business who make this possible,” Jamugisa concluded.

MultiChoice Uganda continues to reiterate its commitment and dedication to continue serving Ugandans with not just quality local content but stories that will resonate with them and hone the diverse Ugandan culture to the rest of the world.

Local content enthusiasts can catch all the Ugandan drama, series, and comedy on Channel 148 on DStv and Channel 305 on GOtv.

