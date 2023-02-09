SEMBANULE – The Government of Uganda through National Water and Sewerage Corporation – NWSC has kicked off the extension of water supply services to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Main Camp and Pipe Yard 3 (MCPY3) and Pumping Station 2 (PS2) located in Sembabule.

The Project is meant to ease the construction and subsequent operation of the Oil Pipeline from Hoima to Tanzania.

“This is part of our commitment to supporting the Government of Uganda’s Oil and Gas development,” said NWSC in a statement.

The Sembabule Component entails laying of a 4.2km OD90 to DN200 uPVC and HDPE pipeline to MCPY3, and a 10km DN160 to DN200 uPVC pipeline to PS2.

The water extensions are meant to deliver up to 200,000 and 120,000 litres of water per day to MCPY3 and PS2 respectively.

The Camp is envisaged to house more than 600 people.

Following the completion of detailed designs, NWSC has delivered materials to the respective sites and commenced on the construction works.

The works, which are expected to be completed within six weeks, shall draw water from the recently completed Sembabule Water Supply Project, which saw water production in Sembabule upgraded from 300,000 to 3,000,000 litres per day.

