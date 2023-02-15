RUSHERE – In a bid to improve access to safe clean water, National Water and Sewerage Corporation – NWSC has commissioned phase 1 of the Kazo- Buremba water supply project.

Project Scope

The project entailed Trenching, laying of a transmission line from the borehole to the Tanks 40m3 existing, Distribution Mains to target customers.

Pump lowering, Casting, Panel installation, Generator Installation and Pump testing with the total Yield of 9.5M3/hr.

Tank Bases construction 0.5m above the ground, setting and Curing for 20M3 twin Plastic Tanks. This will be followed by elevating two Tanks 6M above the ground to catter for customers at the hilltops and increments in demand.

Successfully tested and filled the tank Uphill at satisfactory pressures to the delight of the customers.

