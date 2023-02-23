Netherlands Embassy has recognized Mr. Richard Bigirwa’s leadership as the Secretary General of National Organizations of Trade Unions (NOTU).

While officiating at the graduation of thirteen graduands who had trained in the Executive Leadership Program on Sustainability and Alliance Building (ELSA), the Deputy Head of Mission / Head of Development Cooperation, Mr. Joost van Ettro pledged to continue working with the new team to support NOTU.

“I want to congratulate the graduands for this achievement and pledge to continue partnering with NOTU because the skills they have leant will impact the trade unions and NOTU as a whole,” said Jooste.

The Executive Leadership on Sustainability and Alliance Building program was a two-year course. The number of students registered was 35 who dropped out as a result of responsibilities and 14 completed the course. The program was funded by the Netherlands mission in partnership with NOTU.

NOTU’s Secretary General, Mr. Richard Bigirwa commended the mission for supporting NOTU through skilling the members because the skills acquired are key to NOTU’s development since Uganda is engulfed with several challenges from unemployment, and poverty among others.

“As workers, we have to sometimes compromise so that workers earn as employment is a priority. Population growth is not matching with workers there is needed to build synergies to ensure workers’ issues are handled at a very low rate,” he said.

The Secretary-General allayed fears of the workers that the new team is more very passionate about workers and there is no doubt that they will deliver to the worker’s expectations.

“We need a multiplier effect to utilize our potential. You will see a lot of success together with the affiliates, we may not move mountains but as the new leadership, we promise to bring the labour movement in Uganda more visible in articulating real issues affecting workers.

The Chairman General, Mr. Musa Okello retaliated that workers are in a society that is dynamic and “our pride is trade unions. Worldwide our numbers are reducing, we have to be innovative and today’s graduation will surely help us achieve some of the goals.”

“We are members from different camps but for the sake of NOTU, we decided to come and join hands to support the cause,” said Okello.

The Female Workers MP, Hon. Agnes Kunihiria and Workers MPs Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi and Hon. Rwakajara Arinatwe applauded the Mission for support and requested the Mission to facilitate similar trainings since the labour fraternity has many young workers.

The trio challenged the graduands to use the skills acquired to benefit their unions as well as NOTU.

Ms Barbra Bandaru the acting deputy treasurer general in a vote of thanks to the Mission explained that onset the course seemed challenged but towards the end, it became fun and we were looking forward to every model.

Bandaru added that ELSA has not only helped them to build relationships improve their mental health, we realized that every topic would help us speak to the young people because most of them are struggling with huge challenges yet they come with interest to serve and end up working like casual labourers.

