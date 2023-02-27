The Judiciary has launched the much sought-after Small Claims Procedure (SCP) in five more local courts to aid quick justice.

The procedure has since been launched at Kyangwari, Buseruka, Ntuusi, Matete and Lwemiyaga Magistrate Courts.

Under the system, a complainant can get judgment within a day although the maximum period for delivering judgment is a month.

This is opposed to the old system that can even last for five years or more.

The ‘Small Claims Procedure’ doesn’t involve the use of lawyers, which cuts the costs of the suit.

The process is limited to 30 working days for the siting magistrate to conclude with the case and individuals involved are at liberty to speak the local language.

The Registrar in Charge of Small Claim Procedure, Worship Mulondo Mustola said the procedure would soon be launched at Kiyunga court.

She also said that the rollout of SCP in these areas is intended to reduce case backlog of civil cases in the justice system and asked the public to embrace it. “This procedure is sufficient and one doesn’t need a lawyer.”

Present at all five launches were civic and religious leaders.

