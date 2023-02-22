KAMPALA – On Tuesday, Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) ended the training in which over a hundred Technical and Vocational Education and Training – TVET assessors were equipped with modern technology competency skills.

The 9-day training at Uganda Industrial Research Institute, Namanve involved several categories including welding, journalism, catering, entrepreneur, tailoring among many others.

Deputy UBTEB Executive Secretary, Dr. Wilfred Nahamya told the press that unlike in the previous trainings, this particular one involved participants from private institutions.

“It is the fifth phase of the training of the assessors where we had a target of 1000, and so far we have trained about 600,” he said.

“This is to bring assessors to appreciate more competency-based training which is moving towards practical oriented, appreciating the input of the industry but also to understand our UBTEB circle of activities,” added.

According to him, the quality of the assessors is slowly improving having been retooled to appreciate the changing circumstances.

“Those we have trained, we have seen a change, the way they are now writing items, it is moving towards competency-based, towards applicable questions and their assessment is scenario based.”

Ms. Nasaza Jalia, Manager, Vocational Education at UBTEB urged the trainees to implement what they have studied and be awakened on their levels of competency to make sure that they train their students according to what is in the field of work.

“We expect them to improve on the way they conduct their assessment because we have taken them through the entire process of how our assessment is done. Most of them now know what our standards are, what we require but also we expect them to do a multiplier effect to also train others.”

On the challenge of high prices of raw materials, she advised them to do “training with production” which will enable them not only to earn but also to improve the quality of the products they make.

Officiating at the event, Prof. Charles Kwesiga, Executive Director, Uganda Industrial Research Institute congratulated UBTEB and participants upon successful training.

“The most critical field activity of excursion/ industrial site visits that we have been informed about was deliberately for you (assessors) to appreciate how blended approaches in TVET assessment should be informed by the Industry/occupational standards and entrepreneurial trends.”

“I hope the practical tasks you performed using the equipment and materials in the world of work has significantly equipped you with skills to plan and review of the item testing procedures and protocols in the performance of practical tasks,” added Prof who was represented by Ms. Joanita Orishaba – Research Associate at Uganda Industrial Research Institute.

He commended the trainees for proving the acquired competencies.

“The products I have seen that you produced is the ultimate outcome that we expect from the Trainees that you will produce during continuous assessment processes.”

He also urged them to upgrade their skills in both the occupations (Technical skills) and Curriculum delivery skills so that they instruct trainees and assess them on the skills in which they have adequate knowledge and practice.

Prof. Kwesiga challenged the assessors to invest more time and resources in researching, building personal capacity, and practicing in their specialization to make skilling and assessment lively, relevant and adaptive to the world of work in tandem with the prevailing technology and production as well as enterprising mindset.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading