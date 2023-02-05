Government is to give each district UGX 3m in the next financial year to help women organise international women’s day and other related activities.

This was revealed by Minister of Gender, Hon. Betty Amongi while officiating at preparations for the next FY starting from 2022-2026 under Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Amongi said on realizing that women had been lagging behind in government programs, they decided to set aside some money in the financial year 2023/2024.

The minister also added UWOPA had informed the ministry that women face a lot of challenges and need government support.

Amongi however, cautioned the women parliamentarians under the UWOPA also attendance Mubende district woman MP, Hon. Hope Grania Nakazibwe and Sheema South Hon. Elijah Dickens Mushemeza whom she asked to ensure that when the funds are released, it should be used for the intended purpose.

The Vice President H.E, Hon. Jessica Alup in her message through the 3rd Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama appealed to MPs to engage in every government programmes because it’s the only way that Uganda will achieve middle income status.

The chairperson of UWOPA, Hon. Sarah Opendi also Tororo District Woman MP, said that the objective of the preparations was to enable the women address several issues affecting them.

She pointed out that they are optimistic that the support will go a long way in transforming many lives of women in the country as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related