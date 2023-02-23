Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister, Judith Nabakooba has assured Ugandans that the government is exploring all possible options to construct low cost houses for low income earners.

Speaking at a function where Habitat for Humanity and its partners were handing over a house to Kyarisa Home of Hope in Garuga, Entebbe, Nabakoba hailed the organisation for championing low cost and environment friendly houses for their beneficiaries.

She expressed concern that most property owners construct houses for the rich leaving behind low income earners, which puts the housing deficit too high.

“As government, we are doing consultation with stakeholders, geared towards establishing low cost houses for low income earners and the vulnerable with all the facilities being in place. I thank Habitat For Humanity for being practical and helping people through such initiatives,” she said.

She says the government is committed towards giving property owners technical support and putting in place legal frameworks to aid operations to benefit citizens.

On physical planning, Nabakooba said her ministry is designing simple plans that will be distributed at district level to enable low income earners to construct houses with plans.

Nabakooba pledged to break the bureaucratic tendencies and the tedious processes involved in drawing and approving of house plans, which she says scares people away from constructing houses that are not on plan.

“The ministry is working relentlessly to ensure that plans are approved on time. We also want to come up with proto type plans and distribute them to all districts for people who cannot afford to draw their own. Most people in the plan drawing and approval chain ask for a lot of money and we are working towards changing this,” she says.

Houses built by Habitat for Humanity are constructed with modern and environmentally friendly materials at a pocket-friendly rate. This supports people to thrive and save the environment from would be dangers of materials used for construction.

Jonathan Reckford, the chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity International, a global Christian housing organization who travelled from Atlanta to grace the occasion said he is happy to celebrate the organisation’s 40 years of building homes.

“When we serve others, we receive more than we are ready to give. My prayer is that this project can expand and accommodate more underprivileged children. I thank the sisters and partners for this service,” he said.

Morris Makoloo the Vice president Africa region, Habitat for Humanity said a home is more than just halls and a roof, it is safety and an opportunity to breathe away from the hazards of elements of weather.

“We don’t take it for granted that you (partners) have chosen to work with us, it is not easy. The house is a reminder that although the tools of yesterday gave us success, they may not do the same tomorrow. We need to be innovative and I want to celebrate the innovation that has been put in this. I want to recognise the efforts made in transforming this place,” he said.

According to Habitat for Humanity Uganda, a two-bedroom affordable house in an urban area cost approximately Shs35m or US$9,000 (doesn’t include the cost of land). In a not so urban area, the cost is Shs25m.

