ABIDJAN – Uganda’s Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha has been reelected as the President of the African Water Association (AfWA) after completing his maiden two-year term 2020-2023.

Dr. Mugisha will now steer AfWA, a professional association with over 100 utility members from over 50 countries across Africa from 2023 to 2025.

Dr. Mugisha who becomes the first Ugandan to hold the position for the second time in a row was re-elected at the AfWA Annual General Boarding Meeting held on Saturday —18 February 2023, at Sofitel Hotel Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

AFWA is the biggest and strongest agenda-setting policy influencing and solution-seeking association on the continent.

The board also voted Kampala, Uganda as the next host of the AFWA Congress and Exhibition.

The high-level AFWA Congress and Exhibition is scheduled for February 2025.

Dr. Mugisha also Uganda’s National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) Managing Director said that the reelection is a vote of confidence in Uganda’s utility management practices.

“For many who might not be aware, NWSC Uganda is one of the most respected utilities in the world. The position will allow us to share and learn utility best practices from other utility members,” he said, adding that the position will better position Uganda to lobby for new technologies and the “NEXT” Water and Sanitation practices to bolster water and sewerage services delivery in Uganda.

Dr. Mugisha whose mandate has been renewed on key grounds including his skill and expertise in utility management appreciated the unwavering support from the Government of Uganda, which has created an enabling environment for the expansion of clean water and sewerage services.

AfWA, initially the Union of African Water Suppliers (UAWS) was established in February 1980 out of the desire of some African water utility managers to pool their human, technical, and financial resources and optimize the training of men and women in the sector to create synergy around the search for solutions to improve access to drinking water for the African people.

