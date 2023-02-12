KAMPALA – Amid an increase in malaria cases and road accidents during the festive season, there is an acute blood shortage in Uganda’. Therefore, to address the blood deficit, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CiplaQCIL), in partnership with Mengo Rotary Blood Bank, has relaunched the blood donation drive-Hope in Every Drop.

After the COVID-19 lockdown. blood donation in Uganda increased from 76% in 2020/2021 to 80%. However, this still falls significantly short of the required 450.000 units per year.

The blood shortage poses a risk to women suffering from bleeding associated with pregnancy and childbirth anaemic children, and patients undergoing surgeries among others. Uganda utilises 1.000 units of blood daily, yet it is estimated that the country collects 300.000 units of blood annually against the required 450,000 units, leaving a big deficit.

“We know safe blood and safe blood properties are something we need every day and without it, the country continues to lose valuable citizens. As a company that cares for the life of Ugandans, we want to use this campaign to continue imploring Ugandans to donate blood and save lives,” said Ajar Kumar Chief Executive Officer of CiplaQCIL.

With a population of 45 million people, Uganda currently has a total of about 80.000- 90.000 registered blood donors. Many of these donors are students who are inaccessible during school breaks thus affecting the blood supply in the country.

“It’s absurd that we are still losing our brothers and sisters due to shortage of blood in hospitals across the country. We have the power to change this narrative only if we donate blood since this is not something that cannot be manufactured,” said Dr Frank Kakuba, head of Mengo Rotary Blood Bank.

Through the Hope in Every Drop campaign. CiplaQCIL seeks to raise more than 1.000 units of blood during the period from 1″ February to 15 February 2023. The campaign also aims to educate people about blood donation.

Help to save lives simply by donating blood. To donate blood, you need to meet the following basic criteria:

You are between the ages of 17 and 75 years old

You weigh a minimum of 50 kgs

You are in good health

You lead a low-risk lifestyle

To donate blood or for more info, please call 078 2614316/074 0428 201.

