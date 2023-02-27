The Head of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, has commended the Uganda Police Force for their contribution to security and stability in Somalia.

Ambassador Souef, made the remarks when he presented medals and certificates to a contingent of 160 Uganda Police Force personnel who have completed their tour of duty in Somalia.

He commended African countries for their continued support towards Somalia’s restoration of statehood after decades of civil strife.

“Thanks to the support, commitment, and dedication of African leaders, the state of Somalia today is up,” Ambassador Souef said. “It is because of your commitment and contribution that Somalia has made tremendous progress to stabilise,” he told the outgoing police personnel.

The Acting ATMIS Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lanre Ogunlowo, lauded the outgoing contingent for their distinguished service in providing escorts, securing strategic government installations, and conducting joint patrols with the Somali Police Force, among other duties.

“These officers alongside their counterparts from other police contributing countries – Ghana, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, performed incredibly well and we hope that the incoming Uganda FPU-11 will take over with equal enthusiasm,” said DCP Ogunlowo.

The outgoing contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Esau Opio Atorom, thanked the officers for their teamwork and the support to the Somali Police Force in securing the 2022 parliamentary and presidential elections.

“We are ready to go back to Uganda. We are grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to the successful elections,” said SSP Opio.

The commander of the incoming Formed Police Unit-11 contingent, Superintendent of Police (SP) Juventine Euku, expressed confidence that the new personnel are well prepared to implement assigned tasks to ensure the success of the African Union peace support operation.

“We will perform our duties diligently with care and discipline,” said Superintendent of Police Euku.

Under the ATMIS mandate, the police component is tasked with supporting specialized training, advising, mentoring and providing operational support to the Somali Police Force (SPF) including joint patrols and protection of vital installations in line with the Somali Transition Plan.

