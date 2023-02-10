Airtel Uganda rewarded top performing Primary Leaving Exam (PLE) pupils with starter packages as they transition to Secondary School.

This activity was held today at St. Posiano Kyamula in Makindye, one of the adopted schools under the Airtel Cares Program that aims to increase access and outcomes from education.

Since 2012, Airtel Uganda has rewarded 1st graders who have attained 4- 12 aggregates in their PLE, and this year, it will reward 22 pupils from St. Posiano Kyamula – Makindye Division, Sseke Primary School – Lwengo District, Nanfugaki Primary School – Jinja District and Ndeeba Church of Uganda Primary School – In Kayunga District.

These are some of the Airtel Cares adopted schools in Uganda.

“Airtel is keen on supporting communities and individuals to develop. Through our Airtel Cares pillars of Education, Agriculture, and Health, we have designed programs where we reach out to our people to reduce the burden of inequality by making social investments to improve their livelihoods of our people. Today we will be providing a starter package that includes a metallic suitcase, a ream of paper, a mattress, beddings, an Airtel branded watch and School bag, and scholastic materials, among others to start off the next generation of Uganda’s workers on their secondary education.” said Blydens Ndibwami, Territory Business Manager at Airtel Uganda.

Airtel currently has four schools under its Adopted schools’ program.

Under the initiative, Airtel supports activities like rewarding top performers, infrastructure upgrades, and connecting all the Adopted schools to the internet.

Additionally, the schools are part of the 60 rural schools Airtel aims to connect to the internet and increase digital learning in celebration of Uganda’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The Headteacher of St. Posiano Kyamula Primary School Ms. Hellen Amolo recognized Airtel’s contribution revealing that it has encouraged students to improve their performance and attract more learners to the school. “We appreciate the efforts of Airtel Staff.”

“As Airtel, we pledge our commitment towards unlocking the potential of young people who apply themselves to studying and excelling in their academics by supporting them,” Ndibwami concluded.

