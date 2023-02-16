MPIGI – Airtel Uganda has launched the connection of 60 schools to the internet with an aim of increasing access to digital learning among underserved schools, as well as improving the quality of education in the country. This event is part of Airtel Uganda’s celebration of 60 Years of Uganda’s Independence.

The event was held at Bulamu Seed Secondary School in Mpigi District.

The Independence Day celebrations campaign started with Airtel Uganda inviting nominations from the public of underserved rural schools in Uganda.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Faith Bugonzi, Brand Strategy Manager, revealed, “In October last year, Uganda marked her 60 Years of Independence. As part of the celebration, Airtel Uganda decided to kick start a campaign of connecting 60 schools across the country to the Internet with the primary goal of increasing access to digital learning among underserved schools and as well improve the quality of education in the country.”

“The activity aligns with our Transforming Lives Agenda under the Airtel Cares program in Education, Health and Agriculture that are designed to support community projects to realize their full potential through leveraging the power of technology and access to internet services.”

Bugonzi further noted, “Airtel Uganda shall extend Internet Connections to 60 schools in different regions of Uganda including Eastern, Western, Central and the northern region. As a key sector player, we believe access to internet should be extended even to the underserved communities to increase channels through which learners acquire information and knowledge which in the end will inspire their success and growth, as well as stimulate the development in communities around them.”

Some of the selected schools include Kisaana Secondary School in kalungu District, Adjumani Model Secondary School in Adjumani District, Otuke Secondary School in Otuke District, Kapchorwa Muslim High School in Kapchorwa District, Kagamba S.S. School in Ntungamo District among others.

Nantege Florence, Head Teacher at Bulamu Seed Secondary School commended Airtel’s role in championing the penetration of internet access in different regions across the country mentioning that, “The support extended to the schools will go a long way in helping learners have access to e-learning which is advanced and offers a competitive advantage for the learners and the school.”

According to the 2022 quarter 2 market survey report, over 23.7 million broadband subscriptions were registered, translating into a broadband penetration of 55 internet connections for every 100 Ugandans.

“The digital era requires the constant integration of e-learning to the curriculum so that our learners are able to compete effectively with those from across the globe since information and communication technologies (ICTs) are becoming a major driving force in transforming education worldwide. Airtel remains committed to supporting people and communities in which we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility agenda under the Airtel cares program whose pillars of; Education, Agriculture and Health are designed to improve our peoples’ livelihood.” Bugonzi concluded.

