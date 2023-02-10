KAMPALA — The Ministry of Education, Science and Sports has released Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results for the year 2022 indicating an improvement in the general performance of candidates.

Candidature increased by 16,063 (4.8%) from 333,396 in 2020 to 349,459, in 2022 reversing the decrease of 4,324 (-1.3%) that had been witnessed in the previous examination.

The candidates sat from 3,703 centres.

Of these, 114,181 (32.7%) were USE beneficiaries.

The number of male candidates registered is 175,768 (50.3%) and that of females is 173,691 (49.7%).

The difference is 2,077 more males than females who registered for the examination. In 2019, the number of females had surpassed that of the males, for the first time, by 398.

The gap, in favour of males, appears to be resurfacing.

In 2022, 345,695 candidates (173,761 males and 171,934 females) appeared for the examination compared to 330,592 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2020.

This is an increase of 15,103 (4.6%) candidates.

The list is based, primarily on the percentage pass per school.

Based on this criteria, these are schools with students scoring 100% percentage pass in order of rank: Central College Annex Mityana, Light Academy Secondary School, St. Joseph Secondary School Naggalama, Bishop Cipriano Kihangire Secondary School and St. Henry’s College Kitovu.

Others are Seeta High School Mukono, St. Andra Kahwa College Hoima, Bukalasa Minor Seminary, St. Julian High School and Uganda Martyrs SS, Namugongo.

