Uganda Performing Right Society (UPRS) successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, 20th January 2023, at the National Theatre and awarded their compliant clients in the different sectors who have paid for their copyright licenses religiously in the past years.

The AGM was fully attended by UPRS registered members, Uganda Music Association Officials, National Cultural Forum (NCF) officials, UPRS board members, senior management, the regulator, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) among others and provided a forum for UPRS to share its performance and future plans with its stakeholders.

As a result of the AGM, UPRS members were able to come to several resolutions such as;

UPRS Members suggested and passed major resolutions, including unanimous votes to distribute a historical record of the highest-ever Royalties to registered members worth UGX 247 million. UPRS Members resolved that the regulator, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), takes up the appointment of a substantive auditor to replace the old auditors who resigned. UPRS Members also resolved to sue Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to implement the accord signed in Gulu in 2022 for UCC to ask all broadcasters to get a clearance from UPRS before renewing their broadcasting licenses regularly. Members positively received the 2023 work plan, including completing the takedown and clean-up of all digital rights on the internet and distribution platforms worldwide. Appointment of a 3rd party agency (Standby Promoters) to rapidly grow royalties collection from all commercial users countrywide

“We are pleased to report another successful year for UPRS,” said UPRS Board Chairman Kabiito Karamagi, who presided over the meeting. “We are grateful for the support of our shareholders, stakeholders and members and are committed to continue delivering value for them. We look forward to the future with confidence and are excited about the opportunities ahead for UPRS.” he said.

At the same meeting, UPRS awarded 25 compliant clients that have been paying their UPRS license conservatively.

“This is to thank you for paying for your annual copyright licenses without us reminding you. You have proved that you are truly a friend of Ugandan Music by performing your duty diligently. We call upon other music users to also pay or renew their license so that we can develop Ugandan music together,” said Nassuna Morrine Sharon, the UPRS Ag CEO

Complete List of UPRS Clients that were awarded

Broadcasters

NTV/ Spark Uganda NBS TV Vision Group Radio One /Two Sanyu Fm Capital FM Super Fm

Restaurants

Piato Restaurant Romeos Restaurant Java House coffee shop ltd Kuku foods (u) ltd –KFC Limited

Hotels

Hotel Africana Sheraton hotel Serena Hotel Fairway Hotel Protea Hotel Jinja Sailing Club

Bars/ Discotheque

Illusion Club Knight Riders Entebbe Guvnor Discotheque Old timerz Ntinda Casablanca Kololo

Shops/malls/supermarkets

Millennium supermarket Carre four supermarket Knight Frank Limited

