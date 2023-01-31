Land in Uganda has for a long time been a controversial matter that has deterred development in some incidences. Unfortunately , investigations over time have shown that land fraud and corruption starts with officials at the Ministry level and grows to individual level. In pursuit to eliminating corruption in the lands system, the State House Anticorruption Unit working together with Police has so far arraigned twenty four (24) Ministry of lands officials from over 20 districts including senior land registrars, physical planners, Secretaries of district land boards, surveyors, cartographers among other officials.

Two of these have been already been convicted and sentenced. They will not work in government for the next ten years.

Similarly, some notorious land grabbers who connive with Lands officials to steal their victims’ land in different areas have also been arrested and charged in Court. Some of these land grabbers include Kyagaba Charles in the areas of Wakiso, Mafumu Paul who has been terrorizing people in the areas of Mubende and many more are being investigated.

This comes following the Minister of Lands locus visit in the areas of Mubende where she requested the State House Anti-corruption Unit to expeditiously investigate lands officials over alleged issuance of fraudulent titles and other forms of fraud. The public should continue to report any forms of land fraud and injustice.

