SOROTI— The High Court in Soroti will deliver the judgment on the July 2022 Soroti East Division MP by-election on Friday, January 20, the Court registrar said in a notice served to participating counsels.

A final verdict on the matter is expected at midday, Court said.

“TAKE NOTICE that this case has been fixed for JUDGEMENT on the [Friday, January, 20] day of 2023 at 12:00 /O’clock or soon thereafter as the Mention and of this matter can commence before this honorable Court,” the Court Registrar wrote.

“IF NO APPEARANCE is made by yourself, pleader or by someone authorized by law to act on your behalf, Court may proceed and mention may be given in your absence. Given under my hand and the seal of this Court this, Thursday, January 20, day of 2023,” the Court added.

The poll, in which National Resistance Movement’s Herbert Edmund Ariko was declared the winner according to the Electoral Commission, pitted him against Forum for Democratic Change’s Moses Attan Okia.

The results were challenged by Attan himself, who alleges voting illegalities and irregularities.

Mr Moses Attan Okia, through his lawyer J Byamukama of JByamukama & co advocates, in an August 26 petition indicated that there were glaring malpractices, militarisation of the by-election, and detention of his party agents.

Ms Christine Eyuu, the returning officer for Soroti City, who is also a respondent in the petition, on July 28, declared Mr Herbert Edmund Ariko of the National Resistance Movement party as MP for Soroti East Division having garnered 9,407 votes against Mr. Attan’s 8,771.

Mr Pascal Amuriat of Uganda Peoples Congress came a distant third with 115 votes.

The MP Ariko was jointly dragged to court with the Electoral Commission and the returning officer, Ms Christine Eyuu.

Mr Attan, who was elected MP for Soroti East Division in 2021, was thrown out of Parliament by the Court of Appeal in May 2022 on grounds that his election was conducted within unspecified boundaries

