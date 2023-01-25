KAMPALA —In preparation for the release of the 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results, the management of Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has on Wednesday, briefed the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni and other Ministry officials on the outcome of the examination.

This is in line with the mandate of the Board.

The UNEB delegation was led by the Chairperson of the Board, Prof. Mary J.N. Okwakol and the UNEB Executive Director Mr. Dan N. Odongo.

No more details have been shared about the Wednesday closed door meeting.

“Official Release of PLE2022 is Friday 27th. January 2023 at State House Nakasero,” UNEB posted after the meeting.

A total of 832,839 candidates sat for Primary Leaving Examinations countrywide.

As soon as the results are released, on Friday afternoon, UNEB said candidates, parents and stakeholders will be able to access the results of individual learners via SMS by typing PLE <Space> Full Index Number, e.g. 003301/368 and send to 6600 on all mobile telecom networks.

Head teachers and school Administrators will access the results through the UNEB portal using their usual details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related

Continue Reading