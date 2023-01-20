KAMPALA – Nutritionist and restaurateur Dorine Mwesigwa busted diet and nutrition myths and shared some advice on how to improve one’s food habits in keeping with their lifestyle at the launch of her book, Garden to Gut: cooking your way to vitality through longevity.

In this book, Dorine, also the founder of Eagle Mum’s Kitchen, shares her pains, her joys, and her experiences with food and cooking in order to illustrate revelations about the filth in the food industry along with her natural prescriptions for ensuring the readers have a healthy gut.

After years of battling with chronic constipation from a very early age, Dorine discovered her own gut-related issues were caused by food intolerances.

“For me, my journey of eating healthy started with a very sad story of having suffered chronic constipation for a long time like from very early on as a child. I suffered constipation and I didn’t know the reason as to why but as I grew older, I thought no, there must be a solution for this,” Dorine told the website at the sidelines of the book launch.

“So I decided to play around with my food. First of all, I come from the west [western Uganda]. Every time we would visit the village, they would give us milk. Every time I’ll take milk, my tummy would be very upset, you know until I said no, there’s something not right with this milk. Anything to do with cheese, my tummy would be upset. So when I found that, you know, these are the things that are upsetting my tummy. I removed them from my diet and my whole life changed,” she added.

“It was a whole turnover right there. So what happened is, I realized that I was lactose intolerant. That means I cannot eat any dietary meals, or cheese or you name it.”

“So the point I’m trying to make here is we need to know our bodies. We need to know what’s good for us and what’s not good for us. You know, and that comes with trial and error. Sometimes you might not have to go to a scientific School of food to learn these things because not one size fits all. What works for you might not work for me. If for me milk is my problem. You can find which products are your problem. So let’s be mindful,” she said in an interview.

She uses her experiences to share in highly researched detail many revelations about what is really going on in our guts, in our bodies, and in our communities.

Then, combined with scientific and spiritual evidence, she offers targeted solutions for individual healing through dietary choices that are tailored to one’s individual needs. Garden to Gut is a wake-up call that challenges readers to reimagine pressing questions in the Western food industry and to make the necessary nutritional choices to return to the basic garden and cook our own food, forging a path to vitality through longevity.

In her book, Dorine also talks about how countries especially in Africa because they call themselves poor.

“So they tend to eat food that is going to stay longer in their stomach. That shouldn’t be the case because we have a variety of foods in this country.

“You do not have to eat oily foods just to fill up because that oil is what it does, it goes and surrounds your arteries, your heart and it’s terrible. People get things like heart diseases, the liver conditions because what goes inside you, your liver has to filter it. So what I’m trying to say is reduce the bad foods. The bad foods are the oils, the sugar, there’s so much sugar in our fruit if you really want something sugary, you can have fruits.”

Dorine’s book which is available on Amazon costs UGX.70000.

About Dorine Mwesigwa

Dorine Mwesigwa was born in Uganda. In her twenties, she relocated to the United Kingdom, where she spent her early motherhood years, before moving to Germany for five years and then returning to settle in the United Kingdom.

In addition to Garden to Gut, Dorine is also the author of Iron Eagle Mum, a book that describes her trials, tribulations, and experiences in the three countries where she has lived: Uganda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In that book, Dorine shares a message of resilience and hope.

No matter what happens to you in life, you can overcome it, learn from it, and use it as ammunition to become a stronger, better, and wiser person, plus make a difference in other people’s lives with the example you set.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related