KAMPALA – Brass for Africa has refuted “malicious and ill-intentioned” messages circulating on the WhatsApp platform and on different blogs that it is involved in the promotion of sexual immorality in Uganda.

The information making rounds on social media alleges that the organization which has operations in two other African countries has received millions of dollars and is using it to promote sexual immorality in areas it’s operating in including the Bidi Bidi Refugees camp in the West Nile region and in areas where it teaches brass music to children.

According to the local NGO which focuses on rehabilitation and skills development for children and youth, the intention of these messages is the defamation of their good name and standing, and to cause distress to their partners, beneficiaries and the public.

The organisation’s Chief Operating Officer who also serves as the Uganda Country Director Andrew Agassi, Brass for Africa strives to create brighter futures for the children and youth of Uganda and their communities through music education, life-skills training and social impact projects.

“All funds raised by the organisation are used solely for this purpose. There is no other agenda.”

“Brass for Africa categorically denies all of the accusations in this malicious WhatsApp message. Brass for Africa is actively regulated by all the relevant authorities and is fully compliant in all areas,” he noted in a statement.

Agassi decried that such deliberate spread of false information and accusation of this nature spreads hate and has caused a security threat to their staff, partners and beneficiaries.

He calls on the authorities to expedite their investigations and produce those responsible in a court of law to answer for their actions.

The organization lawyer, Dr. Daniel Walyemera asked members of the public and whoever receives these messages to treat them with the content it deserves.

“We also ask the general public that there is a significant reward for the successful identification of a person or persons who have sent these messages and who are using bloggers to further spread this malicious and defamatory material about our client,” he said, adding that, “The activities that our client is engaged in is clearly on the website.”

The organization has threatened legal action against those behind the publications.

Brass for Africa is registered by the Uganda National Board for Non-Governmental Organizations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related