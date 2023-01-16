PALIISA —Keddi Foundation, a charity organization famed for helping the poor has handed over a UGX. 37 million donation to the family of Shakur Omiat, 6 year old toddler in Pallisa District seen in viral news story collecting empty bottles to support his grandmother, Christine Asio.

On watching the news story, Mr. Steven Keddi who heads Keddi Foundation said the donation would help Omiat and his family.

“I was also a boy like Shakur. I was raised by my grandmother from the age of one month after my mother died. I have suffered and endured a lot. Throughout my education, I was paying for myself, am a hustler and made it through one person. When God gave me money, I decided not to go to bars or spend it on women, not build fancy houses but rather give to the less privileged,” Keddi said.

Keddi Foundation gave Shakur’s grandmother UGX. 18.5m to enable her to set up three business projects that can cater for the family.

The charity organization also extended school fees worth UGX. 18.5m which will facilitate Shakur’s entire education on top of a bursary from primary up to the university.

Keddi, who also donated household and scholastic materials, said the foundation would build a fully furnished self contained house to help Ms. Asio raise her grandchildren without worry of accommodation.

The foundation also paid off a loan debt of UGX 550000 then donated food, clothes, shoes, beddings to the family.

Mr. Keddi said his organization exists to help humanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related