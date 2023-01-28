Kampala Parents School has again registered massive success in the just-released Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results for the year 2022 by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

With over 410 candidates who sat for PLE at Kampala parents school, out of 410, 16 candidates scored aggregates 4.

According to the school Principal Ms. Daphine Kato, out of the 410 candidates, 291 got first division as listed below.

Agg 4=16

Agg 5 =32

Agg 6= 41

Agg 7=43

Agg 8 = 42

Agg 9 = 37

Agg 10 = 31

Agg 11 = 33

Agg 12= 16 thus making a total of 291 maintaining the school’s record of being one of the best-performing primary schools in the country.

Kampala Parents’ school is on an international level but follows a local curriculum situated along the Lugogo bypass and has an enrollment of over 2500 pupils with 118 well-trained teachers and over 150 non-teaching staff members with pupils coming from all over the world.

The school has been and will continue to be an academic hub of Uganda because of the balanced curriculum offered under its mission “to facilitate first-class education and civilization to children within and from outside Uganda with the hope that there will be a better community tomorrow“.

The school anthem clearly indicates that children, teachers and parents of Kampala Parents’ School glorify the lord and their prayers ascend on high to achieve school goals and aspirations.

Kampala Parents’ School is a great school with world-class facilities required by pupils to excel academically as well as promote their mental and physical growth.

World Class Facilities

Spacious classrooms

Two well-stocked school libraries.

Computer rooms with smart boards

A cookery Room with cooking facilities

A tailoring room with enough sewing machines.

Artrooms

A swimming pool on international standards.

Playfield (incl. Basketball, Netball, etc).

A sickbay with a qualified nurse and necessary drugs.

A multi-purpose hall

Amphi-theatre for the infant section.

A modern kitchen

Daycare

Kampala Parents’ School is a great school with world-class facilities required by pupils to improve their learning skills and promote self-esteem.

The school’s academic performance is at the world class standard because of the well-trained staff members who are talented in handling and disciplining pupils a key to success as witnessed by the good academic performance for many continuous years.

