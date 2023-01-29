Kampala Parents School (KPS) has opened admissions for its 2023 Academic Year having performed exceptionally well in the 2022 national Primary Leaving Exam (PLE) results. Many pupils from the school have achieved marks in the sought-after division 1 and 2 categories.

Up to 291 of the 400 pupils excelled in the first grade, while the rest (189) were in the second grade.

In a statement, Kampala Parents School, a high-end school has now invited parents and guardians to book a place for their children as early as possible.

“Our office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the year. You are welcome to register your child at any time during these days.”

“The admissions office is the gateway to Kampala Parents’ School. New children get through the sieve of oral interviews, plus tests in Mathematics and English language.”

“To confirm reservation of a place for the child after a successful interview, the Admission/Registration fee as per the obtaining school fees structure for the year should be fully paid.

“The child is thereby officially admitted into the school.

“Parents and visitors are always welcome to be taken around for closer inspection of the school and its facilities.”

Kampala Parents School is a world-class institution in Uganda that provides top-notch education with a holistic approach meant to improve your learners future with hands-on skills and job creation accompanied by both physical and developing them mental.

The school fulfills international criteria to establish value-centered, future-ready, global youth who will retain the morals of compassion, intelligence, and integrity to serve society for a better future.

Kampala Parents’ School is great in that all facilities required by a pupil are available and below are the reasons why you should quickly enroll your child at Kampala Parents School.

