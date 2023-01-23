The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa who is chairing a Monday morning parliamentary session on the censure motion against Persis Princess Namuganza, the State Minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development has said that the house must pronounce itself today.

In his communication from the chair on Monday morning, the presiding officer told MPs that the censure motion must be ended today, Monday, January 23, 2023 to allow Parliament attend to other important issues.

“No matter the recommendation of the Committee, the House must pronounce itself. Under Rule 99, pronouncements shall be by roll call,” the Deputy Speaker ruled.

“We have been going through the process to censure Hon. Persis Namuganza as provided for under Rule 109 of our Rules of Procedure and Article 118 of the Constitution of Uganda,” Tayebwa said, adding:, “Due to constraints with our rules regarding some of the processes, we had to meet on Monday, the same day Cabinet meets.”

Mwine Mpaka, the Mbarara City South Division MP, who chaired a seven-member Select Committee of Parliament to investigate Namuganza over alleged transgression against Parliament is presenting a report to members.

MPs led by John Amos Okot, the Agago North Member of Parliament tabled before the Committee newspaper articles, video footage extracted from a YouTube channel, and clips that aired on NTV and NBS news bulletin pinning Namuganza for attacking Parliament.

Dan Kimosho, the Kazo County Member of Parliament one of 200 MPs who signed the petition and also presented evidence to support the censure motion against the Minister reiterated that the only action that should be taken against Namuganzais censure.

In December, Okot moved a motion seeking a resolution of Parliament to censure Namuganza, who also doubles as the Bukono County MP in Namutumba district for contempt of Parliament after 200 legislators signed a petition to support the process.

Trouble for Namuganza started in May after an ad-hoc Committee implicated Namuganza for unlawful involvement in the 142-acre Nakawa-Nagura Housing estate land giveaway to some investors purportedly on the President’s directive for a satellite city.

The Minister walked out of the meeting convened by the ad-hoc Committee and later made public comments that Parliament, which vetted her appointment after being seconded to the Ministry by the President, does not have the right to investigate her.

