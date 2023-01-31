The State House Anti Corruption Unit working together with Police have arraigned the former CAO Kasese, currently the CAO of Bunyangabu District, Masereka Amis Asuman and the Principal Human Resource Officer Bihanikire Samson on charges of Abuse of Office and Causing Financial loss at Anti-Corruption Court, Kololo in Kampala.

The duo in abuse of their offices irregularly reinstated six teachers who resigned from teaching service and joined policticd for 10 years.

The teachers were irregularly reinstated back into service and were deployed in different schools were they have been earning salary hence causing Government Financial Loss of over UGX20M.

They have been remanded to prison.

