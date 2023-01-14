KAMPALA – The Chief Magistrate Court of Kampala has directed that Kampala Preparatory School (KPS) director Medard Masiko be arrested, unless he pays UGX 9,045,000/= to businessman Joseph Kagolo.

Mr. Kagolo is the proprietor of Mutima Mattress Stores in Nalukolongo and Nabbingo both on Masaka Road.

The court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Zooka Dorcus issued the warrant of arrest against Mr. Masiko after the Kampala Preparatory School boss refused to honor court summonses and failed to pay the debt.

According to court documents, the 9,045,0000 balance is part of the UGX 19m mattress pieces Mr. Masiko pick from Mr. Kagolo’s stores in January 2022 when schools resumed from the COVID-19 induced closure.

The court has since ordered bailiff Ahumuza Hillary Ojuka W/A of Hillary Ojuka and Associates to arrest Mr. Masiko and produce him before Court with all convenient speed.

“This is in command arrest the said defendant judgment debtor (MASIKO MEDARD) and bring him to court unless he pays to you the said UGX 9,045,000 with costs of executing this process,” Court ordered.

“You are further commanded to return this warrant on or before the 23rd day of January 2023 with an endorsement certifying the day on which and the manner in which it has been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed”.

The police have been requested to facilitate the process.

