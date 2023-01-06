KAMDINI —At least 16 people were killed and several others injured when a speeding bus slammed into a parked trailer in Kamdini along Kampala-Gulu Highway, police said Friday morning.

The death toll from the Thursday night crash was expected to rise even higher according to reports.

SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Police spokesperson said

12 people died on spot while 4 others died from the hospital—taking the death tally to 16.

He said an unidentified number of victims were rushed to Atapara Hospital, some in critical condition for treatment.

“Police in Kamdini have registered a nasty accident where lives have been lost and an unspecified number of victims rushed to Atapara Hospital for treatment,” AS Okema said.

“It’s alleged that Bus Registration Number UAT 259P which belongs to Roblyn bus company was traveling from Kampala to Gulu ramped into a stationary trailer at around midnight of the 6th January 2023 along Kampala-Gulu highway, allegedly the trailer was loading at Adebe trading center just one kilometer to corner Kamdini check point”

“Police traffic and general duty visited the scene immediately on receiving the report and confirmed 12 people died on spot while 4 others died from the hospital meaning so far a total of 15 dead bodies and yet to be identified a number of victims rushed to Atapara Hospital, some in critical condition for treatment,” Okema said in a statement on Friday morning.

Bodies of the deceased have since been conveyed to Anyeke Health IV pending postmortem.

Preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs

It was the latest in a series of transport disasters in Uganda.

Speeding, the poor state of Uganda’s roads and overloading have been blamed for the country’s frequent road accidents.

