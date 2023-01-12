KAMPALA – Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the President of the National Unity Platform – NUP has suspended four party leaders from the Busoga region over the misconduct of office.

The affected leaders include;

Mr. Bigirwa Moses – Deputy Secretary for Mobilisation, Eastern Region Mr. Muwanguzi Andrew – Ag. Head, Patriotism and Ideology Mr. Bamu Lulenzi – Coordinator, Busoga Sub-region, and Mr. Mukuve Ayagalaki Jamal – Ag. Coordinator Youth, Busoga Sub-region 5. Mr. Nsongambi Saulo- Ag. District Chairperson Jinja City

According to David Lewis Rubongoya, Party Secretary General, over the past months, there have been many squabbles, in-fights and divisions between some of their leaders from Busoga.

“These divisions have grossly damaged the image of our Party and threatened cohesion amongst our members and supporters. The divisions have been aggravated by several leaders through their communication on various media houses and social media platforms.”

“This goes contrary to the obligations of Members and leaders within the Party, as stipulated by Article 5.3 (b) of our Constitution which requires all Members to conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring disrepute to the name of the Party. The Party has made several attempts to resolve these matters amicably, but to no avail,” he noted.

Mr. Wine has also instituted a five-member Committee to investigate their conduct and advise the Party on the way forward.

The Special Committee compromises of the following leaders:

Hon. Jolly Mugisha – Chairperson Hon. Aisha Kabanda – Vice Chairperson Mr. Kanaabi Moses – Member Mr. William Odinga Balikuddembe – Member Ms. Kassim Fatuma- Member.

Rubongoya says that while on suspension, the suspended leaders are not expected to carry out any functions of their offices or purport to represent the Party on any platform and in any capacity.

“The Committee will accord them the right to be heard, but also engage with the People of Busoga Sub-region on this and other related matters.”

