KAMPALA — Crane Management Services, the real estate arm of Ruparelia Group will soon add another magnificent building to their collection of properties in the city with the budding Kabira Country Club 350 apartment 110k Square Meter Hotel.

The facility will be ready soon this year, according to the management.

The budding magnificent apartments, located in Bukoto in the outskirts of Kampala city near the Kabira Country Club will soon join the group hotels and apartments as one of the 2023 business projects.

The group has been praised for intensifying efforts to solve housing challenges in the country.

The building with spacious parking room is an addition to other properties like Kampala Boulevard on Kampala road, Market Plaza on Market Street and Speke Apartments on Wampeewo Avenue in Kololo, owned and managed by CMS.

With over 300 properties in Kampala and other major towns like Mukono, Jinja, Mbale and Mbarara, the company that has the largest number of ongoing real estate projects, is also the largest private owner of commercial land in Kampala.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related