KAMPALA – Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), a national government registrations body, today closed their Customer Engagement Week 2022, week-long celebration to recognize their clients across Uganda and elsewhere. Running from December 12th – 16th 2022, the Customer Engagement Week is an annual event celebrating the clients as well as the people who make customer service happen.

URSB is charged with registration of businesses, intellectual property, marriages and provides corporate rescue solutions for ailing entities, as well as enabling Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access quick and affordable credit using their movable property as collateral through the Security Interest in Movable Property Registry System (SIMPO). The bureau’s core mandate is to support the formalization of the economy through legal registration services.

“We look forward to Customer Engagement Week each year, and are thrilled to show our great appreciation for our client service professionals who work so hard every day to deliver amazing customer experiences for our clients,” said Alex Anganya, Deputy Registrar General.

“At URSB, our clients are our greatest asset and we are committed to delivering the best experience possible. By combining our winning culture and outstanding employee experience with the latest technology we are able to deliver the best customer experience. We have also introduced new, user friendly digital platforms like the Online Business Registration System (OBRS) that will enhance more responsive services for our clients” Anganya added

This year’s theme for Customer Engagement Week theme is “Because you matter”. Starting on Monday, URSB has been hosting a full calendar of fun and exciting events and activities across its 5 regional offices in Mbarara, Masaka, Mbale, Arua and Gulu, as well as the headquarters at Uganda Business Facilitation Centre and the Kampala branch offices at Georgian House and Posta Building.

The activities include a raffle draw for lucky clients, a name our services quiz and a half day virtual and physical engagement with trade associations like Kampala City Traders Authority (KACITA), the Uganda Women Entrepreneurs Association Limited (UWEAL), Innovation Hubs, Faith Based Organisations, Institute of Certified Public Accountants (ICPAU) as well as the media.

During Customer Engagement Week and throughout the year, URSB celebrates all present and prospective clients for their dedication to the organisation, and makes a commitment to create amazing customer experiences rooted in the URSB values with the sole aim of achieving the organizational vision of being the centre of excellence for reliable registration services.

