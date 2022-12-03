President Museveni officiated at the commissioning of Shree Sahajanand School Uganda, an auspice of the Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj Trust in Ntinda.

Museveni who was the guest of honor, lauded the Indian community in Uganda for establishing many job-creating ventures.

“In Uganda you have got real partners because you bring new skills and new energies and you find our own ingenious energies and the combination brings a big achievement,” Museveni said, pledging continued government support to their initiatives.

Shree Sahajanand School, an ultramodern primary school will open its doors to Ugandan students in February when the new academic year starts.

It was built by proprietors of Tororo Cement in partnership with the Indian Shree Kutchi Leva Patel community (SKLPS) as part of their corporate social responsibility in Uganda.

Museveni commended the school proprietors for not only establishing the modern school, but also building a new church and a hospital in the neighboring community.

Mr. Minsa Hasmukh Patel, the school chairman, who also the proprietor of Mombasa Cement in Kenya and Tororo Cement in Uganda, said both the school and the magnificent temple next to it were built after they helped complete a local Christian Church which they found in the place.

“In our community, you build your neighbor’s house first and then you build your own. When we came here, we found St Andrews Church half- finished and we completed it, and then started building our temple,” he said.

The new temple, he said, is now the most high- tech temple for the SKLPS Community in the world.

As Tororo Cement, Mr Patel said they will be taking up two students, a boy and a girl, from each one of the 56 tribes in Uganda, and sponsor all their education through university.

Meanwhile, the Shree Sahajanand School Principal, Mr Moses Kirinya says the school will start off next year with a nursery section and classes P1 to P4, with a targeted population of about 1500.

The school will be running a Ugandan curriculum and will be examined by UNEB.

SSSU, a modern co-educational day learning institution built to offer exceptional and affordable pre-primary, primary and secondary education to children on the National Curriculum.

The school operates under the auspices of Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj Trust, and the school was incorporated as Shree Sahajanand School in the Year 2022.

Situated in the heart of Kampala City at Bukoto, Nakawa Division, SSSU is strategically built in a quiet and secure residential area a 30-acre Shree Swaminarayan on Complex.

Mr Moses Kirinya, the School Principal emphasized the school premises are designed with the philosophy to show children that the school cares for them and a place where they can succeed with knowledge and individuality.

With a highly skilled team of experienced Teachers, support staff, and Management, we shall ensure that your child will acquire the critical skills of the 21st Century i.e Collaboration, Critical thinking, Creativity and Communication.

At this state of the art facility, “we strive to build future leaders, imparting skills and knowledge for their positive development while making education a creative and joyful process. On this note, I welcome you to apply for your child’s admission with us.”

Related