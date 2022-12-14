KAMPALA —The minister for lands, housing and Urban development Judith Nabakooba has stopped the eviction of over 2000 bibanja owners in Kabulasoke, Gomba district

The bibanja owners are occupying five villages and these include Kabulasoke A, Kabulasoke B, Bukundugulu, Lubaale and Nkandwa all in Gomba district with over 700 hectares. The occupants are accusing the so called land owner Sulait Kalungi for conniving with local leaders and force them to vacate their bibanja without their compensation.

Speaking to the residents during the community meeting which was held by the areas Member of Parliament Robinah Rwakojo, Ms Nabakooba said that ignorance and corruption are one of the main issues which have led to the increasing land disputes across the country because majority of the Ugandans are not aware about land rights.

“In this meeting we have realised that there is need for thorough investigation and sensitisation of communities because we need to know the original land owners and how it landed to the mr Kalungi because we have got reports that the land belongs to royal family,” she said

Ms Nabakooba directed the Gomba district, Residential District Commissioner to collect all the documents connected to the land in question so that the land ministry can start on investigations to reveal the right land owners and settle the disputes

“I have halted all the activities which were taking place on that land and everything should remain in status quo because we are starting the investigations very soon and the curviet will be issued immediately by the ministry through the MZO,” she said

Ms Rwakojo said that there is need to sensitise the citizens because they are not informed about their rights that’s why they end up losing their properties to imposters who pretend to be land owners.

“Its now the right time for the lands ministry to start sensitising the nation about land rights because land grabbers are using that chance to stole peoples property because they are not aware about their rights,” she said

Responding to the complaints Mr Kalungi said that he bought the land from Mr Dick Lutaaya in 2018 who had a connection with royal family and he had already started to compensate some bibanja owners who have accepted to vacate the land.

