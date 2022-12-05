With social media awash with praises and mouth-watering images of Katogo, lovers of the proudly Ugandan meal are demanding to take a step further into giving it proper appreciation.

From Katogo with offals, g-nuts, meat to beans many have proven their devotion to celebrating the yummy matooke meal that has captured the hearts and stomachs of people from all corners of the country.

Katogo has been the trending topic on social media today with many debate over which Katogo meal is the best. The debate spiralled to calling for a National day that should be designated in celebration of the much-loved meal.

Celebrated media personality Canary Mugume started the Katogo conversation when he posed the question following a successful opinion poll on his social media handles that showed how many people enjoy the said meal.

This was after he posted a photo having started with katogo at a kafunda that went viral.

“Eh 4k votes with 20 hours to go. With this love of Katogo maybe we should have a National Katogo day, what do you think?” he asked.

The excited tweeps responded by suggesting how a Katogo festival should be organised.

“Good suggestions. People have showed you how they love Katogo. Let’s take it to another level,” stated Nelson Bahati.

While Nobert Nuwenyesiga proposed for a Katogo festival.

It comes as no surprise that Ugandans would push for the local dish to get its own day. A rolex festival was launched a couple of years ago, perhaps this debate will spark an idea and set in motion for this to be realised in celebration of what is Uganda’s most sought after breakfast.

Related