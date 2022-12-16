KAMPALA – The Electoral Commission has closed Head Office to the general public to undertake the process of relocating from the current premises on Plot 55 Jinja Road, Kampala, to l Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala (formerly Head Office of the National Housing and Construction Company Ltd).

Mulekwah R. Leonard, the Secretary General to the Commission noted that the process will run for the full month from Friday 16th December 2022 to Monday 16th January 2023 when the offices at the new location will be open to the public.

“Please note that during the relocation period, the Registry will be open at the new premises on Plot 1-3/5, Seventh Street, Industrial Area, Kampala, on week days, except public holidays that may fall on a week day.”

