NTUNGAMO – Uganda has on Friday registered another fatal accident in Rwahi along Ntungamo-Kabale road claiming the lives of six people on the spot.

The accident involved two buses, Volcano registration number RAD798B and Oxygen bus registration number KCU054L (SCANIA).

“Murara Alphonse, a Rwandan driver of volcano bus, and Omido David, a Kenyan and the driver of the Oxygen bus both died on spot, and other four including Ishingiro Mustafa, a Rwandan; the conductor of Oxygen bus identified as Gakulu Cloude; a Rwandan and the conductor in Volcano bus, Hakizimana Etiene; a Rwandan passenger aboard Vocano bus, and a yet to be identified Burundian female passenger who was aboard Oxygen bus,” said Faridah Nampiima – Traffic police spokesperson.

She noted that an approximate number of 40 passengers whose particulars are yet to be established were rushed to Lotom Health Centre in Muhanga for mrdical attention.

According to police, the accident has been attributed to reckless driving by the driver of Volcano bus, who, eyewitnesses say was from Kampala side but left his side and was driving from the right where he met an on-coming Oxygen bus from Kabale side whose driver tried to swerve to his extreme left in order to dodge him in vain thus head-on collision.

The bodies of the deceased have all been conveyed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem.

